A panel of experts has concluded that older adults without heart disease should not take aspirin on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, an important health standards organization modified its recommendation that older persons without heart disease do not need to take daily low-dose aspirin to avoid a first heart attack or stroke.

The risk of bleeding is too high for daily aspirin to be of significant benefit to persons in their 60s and older who have not had a heart attack or stroke, according to the US Preventive Services Task Force’s draft guidance.

The panel concluded that there may be a slight benefit for those in their 40s who are not at danger of bleeding, but that the benefits for those in their 50s are less evident.

Dr. John Wong, a primary-care expert at Tufts Medical Center and a task force member, stated, “Aspirin use can cause substantial complications, and the risk increases with age.”

People with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, or other diseases that enhance their risk of heart attack or stroke should follow the guidelines. Adults, regardless of age, should see their doctors before discontinuing or taking aspirin to ensure that it is the best option for them, according to Wong.

The guidance for older persons, if finalized, would revert to the panel’s 2016 recommendations for preventing a first heart attack and stroke, although it would be in line with more current suggestions from other medical organisations.

For many patients who have already experienced a heart attack or stroke, doctors have long prescribed daily low-dose aspirin. This suggestion is not altered by the task force’s recommendations.

The task committee originally stated that a daily aspirin may prevent certain adults in their 50s and 60s from colorectal cancer, but the amended guidance stated that further proof of any benefit is needed.

The guidance was made public on the internet and will be open for public discussion until November 8. The group will assess the information and make a final judgment.

The impartial panel of disease-prevention experts reviews medical research and literature and makes recommendations on how to keep Americans healthy on a regular basis. The updated recommendation was motivated by newer studies and a re-analysis of prior evidence, according to Wong.

Aspirin is well recognized for its painkilling properties, but it is also a blood thinner that can help prevent blood clots.