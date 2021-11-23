A opulent two-story ‘Dog House’ for a Golden Retriever has sparked an online debate.

On TikTok, a video has gone popular that lends new meaning to the phrase “being in the dog house.”

We are given a tour of a beautiful mansion that the TikToker claims is for her golden retriever in the film, which was published to the social media app by an account called Chipheregirl.

“Come decorate our new dog house with us!” reads the caption overlay on the video, which has over 18.4 million views.

Following that, we’re shown a two-story house with a ladder on the outside and a slide coming out of one of the rooms.

On the second story, there are wooden floors and Christmas decorations, as well as a soft dog bed and a netted seating area.

Because of the numerous windows on all four walls of the house, the entire room is flooded with natural light.

Despite the video’s claims, Chipheregirl clarified the situation in the comments section, saying, “This is clearly a prank waiting on furniture to be delivered.”

The video, which can be viewed here, has received 3.9 million likes and has been shared 182,500 times since it was posted on November 18.

On November 21, the footage was re-posted by popular Instagram meme account Pubity, garnering another 496,000 likes.

Many individuals hurried to the comments area to express their opinions on the opulent residence, unaware that it was a joke.

“Dog lives better than me and doesn’t even pay rent,” one TikTok user, Frederikjjensen, commented.

“Tell me you’re rich without telling me you’re rich,” another individual, Lea prod, said.

"Why is this dog's house nicer than my apartment?" wondered Lyndsiehenning. "Adopt me, I can act like a puppy," Andrea Cortez said. Others, however, were less impressed by the opulence of the rumored dog home, including Renca94, who stated: "People are going hungry all over the world… Then there's this nonsense."