A nurse passes away while giving birth due to a rare condition.

Doreen Plunkett and her husband Tony exchanged “I love you’s” after a successful C-section before he followed physicians to watch his newborn get cleaned up and weighed. He was cuddling his son when he noticed a flurry of doctors in the corridors. He had no idea they were rushing to the OR where his wife was.

Doctors later informed him that his wife, Doreen, a 41-year-old Zambian, had died of a rare complication. Doreen’s family is now working hard to ensure that she does not become simply another statistic.

He told This website, “She was an extremely driven person.” “She was going to get it, she was going to figure it out when she needed anything. She was unafraid of getting her hands dirty.”

Doreen has been working as a traveling nurse on a COVID-19 floor for the past 18 months, away from Tony and their two sons. The Plunkett family had hoped that 2021 would bring more family time together, but that was far from the case when Doreen went into labor in July.

Tony told This website, “I was in there for the complete C-section, I was sitting by her as the kid came out, and I went over and snapped pictures to come back to show her.” “She told me she adored me, and I told her I adored her as well. I took the baby out to snap some more shots, and everything seemed to be OK. When I departed, they were almost done closing her up. The sirens went off, someone shut the doors, and all of a sudden there was a disturbance. At the time, I had no idea that everyone was rushing to my wife.”

Doreen was revived again by the team, but Tony and his sister Connie Plunkett were informed that she had suffered from a rare amniotic fluid embolism. Two emergency procedures were performed on her, but physicians were unable to stem the bleeding. According to the Mayo Clinic, only approximately 12 incidences of amniotic fluid embolism are reported for per 100,000 deliveries.

Connie told This website, “She never got to cuddle or love the baby.” “It’s impossible to envision a newborn leaving home without his mother. That should never happen.”

