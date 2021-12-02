A nurse has been charged with fabricating a vaccination card for a relative who has ‘anti-vaccination beliefs.’

According to the Associated Press, a nurse will be the first person in South Carolina to face federal criminal charges for fabricating an immunization card for a relative.

Tammy McDonald, a certified nurse and the head of nursing at a Columbia health center, has denied the allegations. She is accused of fabricating a vaccination card for a relative with “anti-vaccination ideas” and then lying to government officials about it when questioned. In November, a federal grand jury indicted her in the case.

According to The State newspaper, when the judge was debating her bail amount, attorney Jim Griffin told the judge, “She is not a flight risk, she is not a danger to the community.” She was eventually released on $10,000 bail, although it’s unclear whether she paid it or is still in custody.

Griffin argued for his client, claiming that McDonald is COVID-19-vaccinated and just made the card to help her relative, according to The State. He further claimed that she had not been paid for the card. It’s unknown if she utilized authentic identification cards and filled in her relative’s name or made one up from scratch.

He described her as a “highly skilled and competent registered nurse.”

Creating a forged government-issued immunization card could land you in prison for up to fifteen years, according to the State. A maximum five-year term is also imposed for lying to a federal agent. McDonald’s impeccable record makes it improbable that she will receive the maximum penalty, instead opting for probation.

McDonald’s workplace and the relative for whom she produced the card have not been made public.

The indictment was handed out on November 23 and was made public on Thursday.

McDonald entered a not guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges on Thursday. McDonald’s bond was set at $10,000 by Hodges after Assistant US Attorney Mike O’Mara requested a $25,000 bond.

Federal and state officials have cautioned in recent months about the likelihood of counterfeit cards that look like those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

The name and birthdate of the person receiving COVID-19 immunizations are printed on the permitted cards. This is a condensed version of the information.