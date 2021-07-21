A New Yorker Gives a Sneak Peek at the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, Including Carrie’s Look

As production for the Sex and the City revival continues on the streets of New York, a New Yorker has shared a sneak peek of the reboot, which includes Carrie’s wardrobe.

When the three returning leading ladies—Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon—shared a video on Instagram at the start of the year, the 10-part series was formally revealed. A typewriter wrote out “And Just Like That,” which was revealed as the series’ name after the famous SATC was dropped, similar to the original six seasons, which aired from 1998 to 2004.

While Samantha Jones, who plays Kim Cattrall, will no longer be a part of the cast, other things will remain the same, such as the beautiful clothes worn on the streets of Manhattan. Carrie’s attire was legendary in the original seasons and films, from the Christian Dior Daily dress to her bird-like fascinator after Big jilted her at the altar.

Nothing has changed, as Carrie strutted down the street in a purple shirt dress from Carolina Herrera, which she paired with a signature green purse and black stilettos. She was wearing the same belt she wore in the movie Sex and the City.

Miranda accessorized her look with a floor-length brown checkered dress, a brown leather belt, bag, and wedges. Charlotte, on the other hand, wore a floaty dress with a boat motif over a white T-shirt, which she paired with a white cage purse and matching sandals.

As Parker, 56, strutted down a street outfitted with cameras and lights, a New Yorker supposedly caught a glimpse of the trio filming a scenario right outside their house. Parker takes a corner and dashes into a café, where Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, are seen waiting, before the image appears to be chopped, and Parker comes to a halt.

On Tuesday, a fan named Tygerlily uploaded a video on TikTok, complete with the original theme song. “And then there was nothing… The fan captioned the video, which can be seen here, “Carrie Bradshaw appeared outside my window.” Nearly 4 million people have seen it.

@tygerlilyscaredofthedark

#sexandthecity #nyc

TV Sounds Unlimited – Sex and the City (Main Theme)

She. This is a condensed version of the information.