A new study suggests that viper venom could aid in the treatment of COVID-19.

Researchers in Brazil believe they’ve discovered a component in the venom of a particular type of snake that could aid in the prevention of a new coronavirus infection.

The researchers found a chemical called peptide in the venom of the jararacussu pit viper that could block the COVID-19 virus from reproducing, according to a study published in the scientific journal Molecules this month.

According to the researchers, peptide can bind to an enzyme called PLPro present in coronaviruses. The enzyme is required for virus reproduction. The viper’s peptide decreased the virus’s capacity to proliferate by at least 75% in monkey cells, according to the researchers.

According to Rafael Guido, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo and one of the study’s authors, “we were able to show that this component of snake venom was able to suppress a very critical protein from the virus.”

Following the discoveries, scientists advised against catching or rearing snakes, stating that the chemical, not the venom itself, can heal the virus. He also mentioned that the chemical might be made in a lab.

“We’re concerned about individuals going out to hunt jararacussu in Brazil, believing they’ll save the world… That isn’t it! According to Giuseppe Puorto, a herpetologist who runs the Butantan Institute’s biological collection in Sao Paulo,

The researchers are now testing different doses of the chemical to see how effective it is against COVID-19. They also want to test their discoveries in human cells, although they haven’t given a time frame.

Researchers from the VIB-Ugent Center for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent, Belgium, discovered antibodies in llamas that could potentially inhibit COVID-19 infections caused by variations with higher transmissibility approximately two weeks ago.

VIB-UGent group leader Xavier Saelens noted, “Their small size… permits them to reach targets, reach sections of the virus that are difficult to approach with traditional antibodies.”

Clinical trials have been started to examine if the antibodies can prevent the virus from infecting the cells of healthy and hospitalized people. If the clinical trials are successful, it might be a “game-changer” for those who are immunocompromised or hospitalized.