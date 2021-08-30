A new study suggests that using a salt substitute may reduce the risk of stroke.

Is it possible to reduce the risk of stroke by switching to a salt-free diet? Researchers discovered that salt substitutes reduced the risk of stroke and major cardiovascular events in some participants in a recent study.

Potassium chloride salts can be a good alternative for people with high blood pressure who want to reduce their salt or sodium intake. Low-sodium, high-potassium replacements have been found to lower blood pressure, according to the authors of a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The precise impact of such alternatives on safety and cardiovascular results, on the other hand, remain “uncertain.”

The researchers compared the effects of regular salt and salt substitute on stroke, cardiovascular events, death, and hyperkalemia – a condition in which a person has too much potassium in their blood – for their Salt Substitute and Stroke Study (SSaSS) study, the results of which were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2021.

The primary outcome was stroke, with cardiovascular events and mortality as secondary outcomes. The ESC noted in a news statement that hyperkalemia was monitored as a safety outcome because of concerns about the illness in persons with chronic kidney disease.

Participants in the study had a history of stroke or were 60 years or older and had high blood pressure, and they were recruited from 600 communities in rural China. A total of 20,995 people were enrolled in the study, and they were cluster-randomized in a 1:1 ratio per village. Some of them utilized a salt alternative that contained 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride, while others continued to use normal salt that was 100% sodium chloride.

Over 3,000 patients had a stroke during the average follow-up of 4.7 years, while over 4,000 died and 5,000 suffered a significant cardiovascular event. People who took the salt substitute, on the other hand, had a lower risk of stroke and serious cardiovascular events, according to the study. In addition, the replacement had no effect on hyperkalemia or “any other risks.”

“The rates of stroke, major cardiovascular events, and death from any cause were lower with the salt substitute than with conventional salt among people who had a history of stroke or were 60 years old or older and had high blood pressure,” the researchers stated.

"This study provides convincing evidence for a low-cost intervention that could be implemented immediately. This was predicted in a recent modeling research for China.