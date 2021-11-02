A new study suggests that exercise may aid in the reduction of alcohol cravings.

Are you looking for strategies to quell your booze craving? According to a new study, a short workout can help lessen cravings and possibly enhance mood.

According to the authors of a study published in the journal Addictive Behaviors, need for alcohol is a “vital component” to alcohol consumption. Only a few interventions, however, are particularly aimed at them.

In a news release from Loughborough University, study lead and PhD student Aleksandra Gawor said, “Alcohol abuse is connected with chronic debilitating disease, such as cancer, heart disease, dementia, and diabetes, and has enormous human and economic implications.” “It generally begins in young adults, particularly students, and we’ve discovered that overuse in this population has increased over time.” In order to conduct their research, 60 male and female university students aged 18 to 25 years old engaged in a discussion regarding their drinking habits and preferred drinks. According to the university, the researchers also gave them a video on how to make cocktails.

The participants were then divided into three groups: the control group, who sat silently in the laboratory for five minutes with only the research assistant; the “active control” group, who were given five minutes to color a picture book; and the intervention group, who were given a five-minute exercise circuit that included 45 seconds of exercises like squats, mountain climbers, and jumping jacks.

According to earlier research, identical reward circuits in the brain that are excited by exercise are also activated by substances like alcohol, the theory being that exercise would replace the effects of alcohol and therefore satisfy the need.

The researchers looked at the participants’ moods, anxiety, and alcohol cravings and discovered that the exercise intervention not only reduced alcohol cravings “substantially,” but also increased positive mood while decreasing anxiety and negative mood.

On the other hand, while the coloring exercise was beneficial to the participants’ mood and anxiety, it had little impact on their alcohol demand.

The participants were also given access to an online program that educated them on the dangers of alcohol misuse.

“However, the team discovered that this enhanced negative mood and anxiety while having no effect on alcohol appetite,” according to Loughborough University.

"This knowledge will aid in the use of exercise as a viable therapeutic technique to lessen alcohol cravings, prevent hazardous alcohol use, and get a better understanding of the subject."