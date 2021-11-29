A new study investigates how a sleep therapist can aid in the prevention of depression.

The effects of therapy-assisted therapies for insomnia were found to reduce the incidence of recurrent depression in older persons in a new study published by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The researchers discovered that two months of insomnia therapy reduced the likelihood of incidental and recurrent depression in 290 persons aged 60 and older in a clinical experiment. The individuals were divided into two groups for the study, one receiving basic sleep hygiene education for eight weeks and the other receiving cognitive-behavioral treatment (CBT-I) for the same amount of time.

This therapy-based strategy was twice as effective in treating insomnia as the typical sleep instruction program, according to the study. Those who maintained remission from sleeplessness saw an 83 percent reduction in depression development over a three-year follow-up period.

Unlike standard sleep hygiene therapies, CBT focuses on the thinking patterns that contribute to sleep-related disorders. A therapist assists a patient in encouraging ways to dispel the often illogical thinking patterns that exasperate melancholy or poor sleep as part of a CBT regimen.

“That’s why CBT-I is so helpful in person,” said UCLA’s Dr. Michael Irwin, the study’s lead author, to CNN. “The therapist is helping that individual navigate and negotiate with themselves – and that may be really hard work.”

Given the prevalence of insomnia and other sleep disorders in the United States today, these findings are very important.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, almost three out of every ten Americans suffers with insomnia. Only 10% of adults were discovered to have chronic insomnia, but an equal number were thought to have daytime effects in their everyday activities.

Depression, like sleeplessness, is common among adults. According to a survey by the non-profit Mental Health America, about 20% of U.S. adults have a mental disease in 2019, with depression, including the frequency of suicidal thoughts, being a common complication.