A new study from the United Kingdom finds a link between COVID and a decline in reasoning and problem-solving abilities.

A study from the United Kingdom identified a relationship between COVID-19 infection and a deterioration in reasoning and problem-solving abilities.

The study, which was published in The Lancet last week, looked at participants who had completed the Great British Intelligence Test (GBIT). The test assesses a variety of mental talents in humans. 12,689 individuals out of 81,337 who took the test between January and December 2020 indicated they had COVID-19.

Researchers initially calculated average test scores for people of various sexes, ethnicities, first languages, countries of residence, occupational statuses, and earnings using data from the 81,337 test-takers. They then compared those averages to the actual scores of those who had contracted COVID-19 and those who had not. COVID-19 had been contracted by 12,689 of the test takers.

When compared to those who had not received COVID-19, those who had contracted the virus fared worse on different parts of the GBIT. COVID-19 infected people did poorer on test activities including reasoning, problem-solving, spatial planning, and target recognition, according to CTV News.

COVID-19 infected people also performed worse if they had more severe viral symptoms. Those who had been put on a ventilator, for example, had the most cognitive losses, equivalent to a seven-point decline in IQ (intelligence quotient), according to the study.

“These findings are consistent with reports of long-COVID, which frequently include ‘brain fog,’ difficulty concentrating, and difficulty finding the correct words,” researchers noted. “Recovery from COVID-19 infection has been linked to more severe difficulties in elements of higher cognitive or ‘executive’ function.”

According to the researchers, such cognitive deficiencies can persist even after a person has stopped suffering other COVID-19 symptoms. After a person acquires the illness, the impairments might continue for weeks or months.

However, more research including brain imaging data is required, according to the experts. Only then will researchers be able to ascertain whether COVID-19 promotes intelligence-related neurobiological or psychological alterations.

Academics from Imperial College London, King’s College, and the Universities of Cambridge, Southampton, and Chicago were part of the study’s research team.

COVID-19 has been discovered to have the potential to cause long-term effects. Fatigue, joint discomfort, headache, loss of smell or taste, fever, and dizziness when standing are some of the symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

COVID-19 has also been proven to harm the heart and lungs of survivors in imaging examinations.