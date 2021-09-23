A new study finds that young breast cancer survivors with mastectomy have a lower quality of life.

According to a new study, young women who choose to have mastectomies for breast cancer may face a “chronic decrease” in their overall quality of life.

A mastectomy is a breast cancer procedure in which the entire breast is removed. This is often done when a patient cannot be treated with a breast-conserving surgery (lumpectomy), which “spares most of the breast,” and can also be done for personal reasons by women who have a “very high risk” of developing second breast cancer. Both breasts are removed in a double or bilateral mastectomy.

“Historically, 75 percent of breast cancer patients were thought to be candidates for breast-conserving surgery. Laura Dominici, MD of the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center, main author of a research published this month in JAMA Surgery, said in a news release from the institute, “Over time, more women, particularly young women, are deciding to have a mastectomy.”

“They frequently cite peace of mind as a rationale for their decision,” Dominici continued, “despite the fact that research shows that unless a woman has a hereditary predisposition to breast cancer, she has a very low probability of acquiring cancer in the healthy breast.”

The researchers looked at the long-term effects of surgery on the quality of life of young breast cancer survivors.

The BREAST-Q survey was completed by 560 breast cancer survivors aged 40 and under who were diagnosed an average of 5.8 years ago.

290 people underwent a bilateral mastectomy, 110 had a unilateral mastectomy, and 160 received breast-conserving surgery. 357 people had their mastectomy followed by reconstruction and 181 people had radiation.

Patients who had a mastectomy had “markedly lower” scores on the three measures of quality of life – satisfaction with the look of their breasts, psychosocial well-being, and sexual well-being – when compared to those who had a breast-conserving procedure.

The findings were consistent whether the patients had one or both breasts removed, and the majority had breast reconstruction surgery, according to the study.

The survey also looked at the physical function of the patients, which was similar for those who had mastectomies and those who didn’t.

The study also discovered that socioeconomic pressures play a role in the results, with people in financial distress scoring worse “in all four categories.”

"These data imply that more extensive surgery is linked to worse quality-of-life outcomes in young breast cancer survivors, especially those who have had a mastectomy.