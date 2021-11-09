A new study finds that the type of fat consumed, not the amount, is the most important factor in stroke risk.

Fat has been linked to an increased risk of stroke, but are all fats created equal in terms of danger? According to a new study, the type of fat consumed is more important than the amount of fat consumed.

Researchers tracked 117,136 people over the course of 27 years for the study. The Nurses’ Health Study (1984-2016) and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study were used in the study, according to the American Heart Association (AHA) in a news release on Monday (1986-2016).

At the start of each four-year period, the participants filled out food frequency questionnaires, which helped assess the “amount, source, and type” of fats they ingested. During the study period, 6,189 people had a stroke, with approximately 3,000 of them suffering from an ischemic stroke and 814 suffering from a hemorrhagic stroke.

The researchers discovered that those who consumed more non-dairy animal fat were 16 percent more likely to suffer a stroke than those who consumed the least amount of fat.

“Those who ate one more serving of total red meat per day had an 8% higher risk of stroke, and those who ate one more serving of processed red meat had a 12% higher risk of stroke,” according to the AHA.

However, consumption of dairy fat found in cheese, milk, and butter was not linked to an increased risk of stroke. Those who consumed the most vegetable fat and polyunsaturated fats had a 12 percent lower risk of stroke than those who consumed the least.

According to the news release, “our findings indicate that the type of fat and different food sources of fat are more important than the total amount of dietary fat in the prevention of cardiovascular disease including stroke.” Study lead author Fenglei Wang Ph.D. of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston said, “Our findings indicate that the type of fat and different food sources of fat are more important than the total amount of dietary fat in the prevention of cardiovascular disease including stroke.”

According to the American Heart Association, the study is the first to “comprehensively assess” stroke risk from fat consumption from vegetable, dairy, and non-dairy animal sources. It has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but it will be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021, which will take place from November 13 to 15.

“The implications for public health will be significant if everyone could make simple changes, such as limiting red and processed meat eating,” Wang told NBC News.

The fatty components are likewise "minimized" in such alterations.