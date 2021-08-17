A new study demonstrates how ketamine may be used to treat chronic depression.

Ketamine is a dissociative substance that can cause visual and aural distortion as well as dissociation. It was first licensed by the FDA as an anesthetic in 1970. However, studies have shown that the medication can be used to treat intractable depression at a modest dose.

The FDA recently approved the use of esketamine, a nasal spray, as a safe treatment for depression. Researchers were confused, however, about the drug’s molecular underpinnings and how it influenced the brain’s reaction to depression. Many people thought the medicine enhanced the synthesis of a neurotransmitter called glutamate, but researchers at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet discovered the reverse. The research, which was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry last week, sheds light on the molecular pathways that allow ketamine to exert its anti-depressive properties.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 264 million people worldwide suffer from depression, with close to 800,000 individuals dying by suicide each year. Many of these depressed people believe that standard treatment does not help them.

The most often prescribed antidepressant belongs to the SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) class of medicines. SSRIs function by boosting serotonin synthesis in the brain. Serotonin is primarily responsible for anxiety regulation and mood stabilization. According to neurologist Per Svenningsson of the Karolinska Institutet, approximately 30% of patients treated with SSRIs find little to no alleviation.

Unlike other antidepressants, ketamine works directly on the glutamate neurotransmitter in the brain, which is linked to overall mental wellness. Ketamine, when used as a depression medication, can swiftly alleviate suicidal thoughts and other depression symptoms.

Researchers discovered that ketamine lowers activity within the glutamate system in mice and cells, which is the polar opposite of what was previously thought. “Because increased glutamate release has been associated to stress, depression, and other mood disorders,” Svenningsson added, “lower glutamate levels may explain some of the effects of ketamine.”

Ketamine also has a direct effect on AMPA receptors, causing an increase in the release of a neurotransmitter that suppresses glutamate release. This reduction in glutamate occurs practically instantly, and many people who have been given ketamine report feeling the effects within hours.

