A new study claims that drinking soda can cut your life by 12 minutes.

According to a study, drinking a can of soda will cost you 12 minutes of “healthy life,” but eating a hot dog will cost you 36 minutes.

The authors of the report, which was published in the journal Nature Food, also discovered that eating a 30g (1oz) serving of nuts and seeds delivers a gain of 25 minutes of healthy life, which in this case refers to a good quality and disease-free life expectancy.

The study’s goal was to find environmentally friendly foods that support good health. The researchers did this by evaluating over 5,800 foods in the American diet and ranked them according to their impact on human health and the environment.

“From upmarket restaurants to fast-food franchises, vegetarian and vegan alternatives have become common fare in the American diet. And many individuals are aware that their dietary choices have an impact on their personal health as well as the health of the planet,” said Katerina Stylianou and Olivier Jolliet, two of the paper’s authors, who conducted the research while at the University of Michigan.

“However, it’s difficult to tell how specific actions, such as buying mixed greens at the supermarket or eating chicken wings at a sports bar, may affect overall personal and environmental health on a regular basis. With our research, we intend to bridge that gap.”

The researchers looked at the composition of various meals and discovered that replacing 10% of daily calorie intake of beef and processed meats with a diversified mix of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and select seafood might add 48 minutes of healthy life per person every day.

This similar substitution might cut a consumer’s dietary carbon footprint by one-third on average in the United States.

The scientists wrote, “This is a significant improvement for such a minor dietary change.”

The researchers used data from a massive epidemiological study called the Global Burden of Disease to calculate the impact of the foods on human health.

“Dietary guidelines, on the whole, lack precise and concrete direction to drive people to modify their behavior, and dietary advice rarely address environmental impacts,” Stylianou said in a statement released by the University of Michigan.

In order to assess the environmental effects of various diets, the.