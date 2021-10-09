A new California law allows certain adults to add parents who are in the country illegally to their insurance policies.

According to the Associated Press, a new California law would allow certain adults to add their parents who are in the country illegally as dependents to their health insurance.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), the bill’s sponsor, said it is aimed at people who are in the country illegally and are unable to obtain subsidized health insurance.

According to the University of California Berkeley Labor Center, 65 percent of the more than 3 million people in California who will be without health insurance next year are doing it illegally.

According to Santiago, the law is “a way to close that gap” while also assisting others who “slip through the cracks.”

“We all talk about expanding access to health care,” he continued, “and here was a really simple way to achieve it.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The national trend has been to keep youngsters on their parents’ health insurance coverage as long as possible. The health-care law signed by former President Barack Obama allowed youngsters to remain on their parents’ policies until they turned 26. Some states, such as Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, have gone even further and allowed children to remain on their parents’ health insurance coverage until they reach the age of 30.

However, California has become the first state to take the other approach, allowing certain adults to join their children’s health insurance coverage. The measure was signed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom last week, but it won’t take effect until 2023.

“By signing the Parent Healthcare Act, more families will be able to care for their parents in the same way that they cared for us,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara stated.

Adults must rely on their child for at least 50% of their overall support to be eligible. Only persons who purchase health insurance on the individual market are covered by the statute. Those who receive insurance via their jobs, which includes the majority of the state’s residents, are not eligible.

With this limited version of the law, many fewer people will be able to enroll. According to a Senate Appropriations Committee research, the California Department of Insurance anticipates that just 15,000 adults will use this statute, resulting in an annual increase in individual rates of between $12 million and $48 million. The Chamber of Commerce was able to drop its opposition as a result of the modification.

