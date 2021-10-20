A Netflix employee who was fired insists that they did not leak Dave Chappelle’s personal information.

The Netflix employee who was sacked for allegedly exposing confidential corporate information has stated that they were not the source of the material.

B. Pagels-Minor, a former Netflix program manager, was fired last week amid rising tensions with the streaming giant over its treatment of transgender employees and the Dave Chappelle comedy special The Closer.

Netflix said it fired a worker last week for “sharing secret, commercially sensitive material outside the company,” according to a Bloomberg report.

In a statement, the corporation said: “We fired an employee for sharing confidential, economically sensitive material with third parties. We recognize that this individual was motivated by disappointment and hurt at Netflix, but we believe that preserving a culture of trust and transparency is critical to our success.” The platform went on to say that “this employee admitted transmitting personal material externally from their Netflix email on many occasions,” according to The New York Times. “They were the only employee to obtain specific, sensitive material on four titles that eventually appeared in the press,” the statement added. Pagels-Minor has denied releasing information to the press and contested this claim.

Pagels-Minor told NPR, “I collected the data, but I did not release the data.”

“B. emphatically denies releasing sensitive information to the press,” a lawyer for them told The New York Times.

Pagels-Minor explained that the data was shared among staff internally, but not with anyone outside the organization or the press.

They also claimed that they were not given the opportunity to defend themselves before they were fired.

“‘Hey, you’re the one,’ it was like. ‘You’ve left,’ says the narrator “they stated

Pagels-Minor and Netflix have been contacted by Washington Newsday for more comment.

Pagels-Minor was one of the co-leaders of Netflix’s Trans* Employee Resource Group for transgender and non-binary employees.

According to The Verge, the group is planning a walkout on Wednesday and has given the company a list of demands that include “areas of content investment, employee relations and safety, and harm reduction, all of which are necessary to avoid future instances of platforming transphobia and hate speech.”

Angelica Ross, Jonathan Van Ness, and Jameela Jamil are among the celebrities who have joined the walkout.

Netflix issued a on Wednesday morning. This is a condensed version of the information.