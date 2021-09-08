A neighbor complains about the noise and tells the man to turn the music up.

Noise complaints are a typical occurrence among neighbors, especially when music is played.

When a Nevada man opened a letter from his next-door neighbor, though, he received a welcome surprise.

Binh Cao posted the message on Twitter, where it earned nearly 500,000 likes and 30,000 retweets. A man named Todd signed the letter, stating that he “would like to discuss your music.”

In most circumstances, a more or less polite request to turn down the volume would follow.

Todd’s letter, on the other hand, urged Cao to turn up the volume—and to tell him what music he was listening to.

“Hello there, neighbor. “I live next door and would like to talk about your music,” begins the letter.

“1) Turn it up to eleven. I’m not joking when I say this. You’re a great s player! 2) Tell me about the music you’re playing. That s is required for my playlist.”

“3) I’m not being ironic or anything, but I’ve actually appreciated the music you’ve played since you moved in,” the note reads. Regards, Todd (the male part of the couple next door). Please send me some music!”

“No joke – Good music!” says a handwritten statement scrawled over the bottom of the printed note.

Cao, a senior brand designer at Commence Studio in Reno, described the letter as “the polar opposite of a noise complaint” on Twitter.

He then revealed that Todd had also left him a cold beer.

I just received the polar opposite of a noise complaint. I got a cold Coors lite as well! pic.twitter.com/E5uQYun4Up

September 5, 2021 — Binh Cao (@binhcao)

With their response to Cao’s article, Twitter user BrazilianBucks spoke for many on social media.

They wrote, “You can’t upload this without a link to a playlist.” “I’m dying to know what Todd is hearing!!!”

Cao dutifully returned to Twitter to offer a link to a Spotify playlist that was “inspired by Todd” and “dedicated to all the chill neighbors out there,” according to Cao.

https://t.co/KAfttDiJTK Here’s the playlist I put together: Dedicated to all the cool neighbors out there, inspired by Todd.

September 7, 2021 — Binh Cao (@binhcao)

Cao has been contacted by this website for more comment.

Another remembrance of the unique. This is a condensed version of the information.