A movie theater chain has been fined $1 million after a moviegoer was killed by a motorized chair.

According to Deadline, a European theater chain has been fined £750,000 ($1,000,000) for safety violations after a moviegoer was killed by one of their chairs.

In March 2018, an incident occurred at a Vue Cinemas facility in Birmingham, England. Ateeq Rafiq, a 24-year-old consumer, had fallen his phone between two of the theater’s motorized reclining seats and was trying to recover it. Rafiq made his attempt with his head buried beneath the footrest.

The footrest clamped down on Rafiq, trapping him and exerting pressure to his neck while he was there. The customer was stuck for 15 minutes before being rescued, and he died in the hospital as a result of his injuries. A subsequent inspection revealed that the defective seat was caused by a blown fuse.

At the time, a witness to the incident claimed, “He was stuck.” “His partner and colleagues attempted but failed to release him. He was eventually able to break free from the chair leg-rest and exit.”

On Tuesday, Vue Cinemas was fined by the Birmingham Crown Court. Rafiq’s death, according to Judge Heidi Kubik, was “an accident that never should have happened,” and the chain had “exposed [the public]to the substantial risk of injury.” In addition to the safety breach fine, the corporation was ordered to pay £130,000 in extra charges, or nearly $178,000, according to the judgement.

During the sentencing, Kubik remarked, “Nothing I can say can make up for the loss his wife and family have suffered.”

“Everyone at Vue was grieved by the death of Mr. Rafiq, and we remain truly sorry for the loss experienced by his family and friends,” the chain said in a statement to This website and other media sources. “We hope that the conclusion of these proceedings provides them with some closure in the aftermath of this awful catastrophe. All of the recliners implicated in the event have been removed from our theaters, and we’ve taken every precaution to learn from the situation and guarantee it doesn’t happen again.”

Vue Cinemas is a London-based multinational cinema business. It opened in 1999 as Spean Bridge Cinemas before changing its name to Vue in 2003. Although it is headquartered in the United Kingdom, it has locations all around Europe and beyond.