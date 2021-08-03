A month after Biden’s deadline, 70% of Americans have received one dose of vaccine.

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he had met his objective of vaccinating at least 70 percent of eligible Americans.

The objective, which was originally set for July 4, is a remarkable achievement for the United States, which is seeing a considerable spike in COVID-19 infections among unvaccinated people who are more vulnerable to the new Delta form.

On Twitter, Cyrus Shahpar, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 data director, said, “Let’s keep trying to get more eligible vaccinated.”

Regardless of how significant this national milestone is, immunization rates vary greatly between states.

Massachusetts presently has the highest immunization rate, with 73 percent of those who are eligible having received one shot. Meanwhile, only 45 percent of Tennessee’s population is fully immunized.

The population with poor immunization rates is directly affected by these figures, as the growth of COVID cases is disproportionately affecting the unvaccinated.

In response to additional instances in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued revised mask guidelines last week. They recommended all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in public places indoors.