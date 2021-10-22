‘A Moment With My Special Boy,’ the bride poses with her dog for ‘First Look’ wedding photos.

A bride-to-be found a creative way to involve her dog on her wedding day, and it appears that more dog lovers will soon follow in her footsteps.

Under the name mycaninelife, the soon-to-be-wed woman posted a series of photos to Instagram exhibiting her “first look” shots from the big day.

To the uninitiated, a “first glance” photo is a photograph that captures the emotional first sighting of a couple on their wedding day.

However, the bride-to-be chose to share her first glance with her dog instead of the groom in this case.

The result was a series of sweet—if rather unusual—photos of the bride, Hana, being seen for the first time by her adoring golden retriever, Gumbo, who was dressed in a faux tuxedo and attended the ceremony.

Hana said beside the image that “a moment with my favourite boy” was pretty much the “only request” she had for the entire day.

Despite the fact that her acts violated convention, they seemed to resonate with fellow dog lovers who were all enthusiastic about the prospect of sharing such a unique time with a canine partner.

The post documenting the wedding photos had received over 18,700 likes at the time of writing.

“It’s perfect!” exclaims the narrator. Kelly Bove made a declaration. “I love everything about this,” freyandherdane, another user, remarked.

“I don’t know what else to say if this isn’t ultimate ambitions,” champaagnepupi continued. “What a brilliant concept!” 2huskateers made a remark. toast.mocha.offical stated, “I’m sobbing.”

In the meantime, Sharonandteddytakethecity dubbed it "the nicest thing I've seen today."