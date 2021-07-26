A Michigan doctor refuses to say, “I told you so.” As COVID Makes Its Way Into The Unvaccinated, People’s Attitudes Change.

With unvaccinated patients accounting for nearly all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the country, one Michigan doctor said discussing vaccines in his intensive care unit has become increasingly challenging.

“This is a delicate subject to discuss. Dr. Justin Skrzynski told This website, “You certainly don’t want to have this ‘I told you so’ tone to it when someone is severely unwell.” “However, that is a topic that virtually always comes up.”

“I find that, on the whole, people will tell a story that exonerates them in terms of, you know, they have other things going on or they’re waiting for some sort of condition to happen,” he explained. “It’s tough for someone who is critically ill with COVID to look back and say, ‘Well, this is clearly better than whatever theoretical or fantasy risk that the vaccine would have had.’”

Skrzynski, who has led the COVID-19 unit at Beaumont Health’s flagship hospital in Royal Oak since the outbreak began, said in a Monday interview that while he never wants to appear patronizing about vaccines, most of his patients leave the hospital wishing they had gotten the shot before their infections.

“To be honest, the majority of folks that do come in sick, and again, they’re all unvaccinated, we’re seeing the most of them regret it,” he said.

Unvaccinated people account for 97 percent of COVID hospitalizations and 99.5 percent of COVID-related deaths in Michigan, a tendency that has been observed from state to state.

The rapid spread of the highly transmissible Delta variety has triggered a new wave of coronavirus hospitalizations, particularly in places where vaccination rates are low.

While Michigan had some fallback measures in place to help prevent the virus from spreading during its spring surge, Skrzynski warned that states facing a rise today may have even less options to combat a strain that is more difficult to manage.

Masking and distance will continue to be the most effective immediate remedies, he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of people are not willing to return to those measures at this time.”

“If you’re serious about putting. This is a condensed version of the information.