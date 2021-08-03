A member of the North Carolina School Board blames the rise in COVID on “illegal aliens” crossing the border.

At a Monday night meeting, a member of the North Carolina county school board maintained his allegation that the recent increase of Delta variant COVID-19 cases can be attributed to “unvaccinated, sick” undocumented migrants crossing the border from Mexico.

The Cabarrus County Classrooms Board of Education’s Tim Furr said Monday that masks should not be required in area schools as long as the US federal government allows “thousands of illegal aliens to enter the border without masks, with COVID.” A recent national spike in COVID-19 cases, according to Furr, has been linked to waves of undocumented migrants attempting to enter the United States over the southern border. Any local public health effort to contain an outbreak, he warned, would be fruitless if the border remained open to possibly infected refugees.

“I’m not trying to make this political, but until this government keeps illegal aliens by the thousands coming across that border without masks, with COVID, putting them on buses, sending them all over the United States, we’re just beating our heads against the wall,” Furr told the school board Monday.

“Because these statistics are going to keep rising, and we’ll be having this same conversation day after day, week after week,” he added.

At this moment, another board member asks aloud, “Are we serious right now?” on a livestream of the meeting.

Teachers and children wearing masks in Cabarrus County schools, Furr said on Monday, and subsequently to Charlotte’s local WBTV on Tuesday, will not help reduce the number of local cases as long as there are innumerable “illegal aliens” crossing the US border. Furr then explained his idea that such migrants may be spreading COVID-19 after being released by US border officials in regions like Texas because his county is almost 1,400 miles from the Mexican border.

“I never watch the news, but I decided to do so this week and saw that cities in Texas are suing the government for that reason…

I’m aware of the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.