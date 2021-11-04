A member of the ‘Indiana Jones’ crew has died on location in Morocco.

A member of the crew of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film died on set in Morocco, according to reports.

Nic Cupac, a film set builder, was discovered dead in his hotel room in Fes, according to the British daily The Sun, which broke the news first.

Cupac, 54, died of natural causes, according to the newspaper.

The Washington Newsday has reached out to Lucasfilm, the film’s producers, for comment.

The movie has been hampered by delays since it began filming during the summer, with star Harrison Ford needing to suspend filming due to a shoulder ailment.

The film is the fifth and final installment of the enduringly successful Raiders of the Lost Ark franchise, which began in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. The most recent film will be released in 2023.

