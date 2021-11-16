A member of the Florida School Board has filed a criminal complaint against an LGBTQ library book.

An LGBTQ library book has been the subject of a criminal complaint filed by a member of the Florida School Board.

After discovering an LGBTQ memoir at the library, a Florida school board member filed a criminal complaint with the local sheriff’s office.

The complaint was filed last week by Jill Woolbright, a member of the Flager County School Board, in response to sexual content in George M. Johnson’s book “All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto.” Johnson is an author, journalist, and LGBTQ activist from New Jersey. The book was on the shelf at Palm Coast High School, Matanzas High School, and Buddy Taylor Middle School.

Wo