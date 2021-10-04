A McDonald’s customer was caught on camera trashing the restaurant and claiming, “My Blood Sugar is Low.”

Still.bad.decisions, who witnessed the woman’s enraged reaction firsthand while waiting for her order, released footage of the incident to TikTok.

The video, which has been viewed over 1.1 million times on the platform, may be found here.

The woman became irritated, according to the individual who posted the video, because her “coffee took too long” to come.

The woman can be seen in the video telling an unidentified member of the McDonald’s staff to “work” and “be a little more professional.”

Several fast food employees can be heard replying to her complaints, but their responses are inaudible.

A few moments later, the enraged client picks up a stack of trays at the counter and drops them on the floor on purpose.

She then walks away from the serving area, perhaps tossing a stack of napkins on a glass exhibit.

As she comes near where a man is sitting, the woman throws a series of plastic numbered signs to the floor.

Her antics are met with bemused laughter from the astonished members of the shift, before a female worker can be heard asking for the woman’s license plate information so she may phone a “non-emergency hotline” to report the incident.

The customer returns to the McDonald’s and offers a half-hearted apology, explaining, “I have diabetes and my blood sugar is low.”

“That’s a nice excuse, mam,” the McDonald’s employee responds, adding that she still wants to contact authorities about the event. The woman says, “I have diabetes, and my blood sugar is low.”

She then proceeds to wait and watch as a fast food employee emerges from behind the counter to begin picking up the goods she had strewn across the restaurant floor.

She never offers to assist clean up the messes that have been produced.

While she is waiting,