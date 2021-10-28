A man’s refusal to buy his girlfriend a “expensive” engagement ring has sparked a heated debate.

A man took to Reddit to explain why he doesn’t want to buy his fiancée a “expensive” engagement ring, and the response has been polarizing.

The 26-year-old, who goes by the handle Dry-Body-7578 on the discussion site, stated that he has been with his partner for four years and that they had lately discussed marriage.

He claims that his partner is “very low maintenance,” has “never cared about expensive brands,” and only buys new clothes or jewelry once in a while.

The man also acknowledged that, despite growing up in poverty, he now has a respectable career, earning more than $80,000 per year.

“When it comes to saving money, my GF [girlfriend]and I have always seemed to be on the same page,” he stated. I figured she’d be happy with a less expensive ring.” His fiancee, however, insisted on a diamond and sent him options ranging from $6,500 to $10,000 when he recommended a moissanite ring in the $1,500 to $1,800 price range.

“I informed her that I wasn’t willing to spend that much,” the man wrote. She was very furious and stated that it wasn’t ‘that pricey.’ We got into a heated debate about it.

“I told her that asking me to pay that much money was ludicrous… She said that I was being cheap and that I could afford it, and that I was effectively telling her that she was not worth it. I informed her that no one is worth a ten thousand dollar ring…” “She’s clearly still upset,” the Redditor believes, despite the girlfriend’s eventual concession. He then told his older sister about his talk with his lover, who sided with her because she had “done so much” for him.

He implies that following a catastrophic vehicle accident at the outset of their relationship, he lived rent-free with his girlfriend and she “helped pay for a few costs and physical therapy.”

She also secured him a job at an insurance business through her uncle, he says, and was “very helpful.”

“Obviously I’ve thanked her for all she done for me but it’s not something we talk about much,” the man concluded the statement, questioning if he was being unfair.

“I don’t believe I’m bound to purchase an expensive item.” This is a condensed version of the information.