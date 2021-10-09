A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for throwing acid on his ex-girlfriend while wearing a fat suit.

Milad Rouf, a medical student, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of throwing sulfuric acid on his ex-girlfriend, according to The Guardian.

He allegedly disguised himself so that the victim wouldn’t recognize him.

The attack took place in Brighton, England, according to The Guardian. When Rouf’s ex-girlfriend Rym Alaoui answered the door, he threw sulfuric acid over her and a former coworker, dressed in a fat suit, makeup, and sunglasses.

Rouf is said to have given Alaoui a note to read before hurling acid in her face. Before coming home, he tossed his disguise in garbage cans all over town.

Despite Rouf’s efforts to hide his identity, Sussex Police announced in a public statement that its officers were able to locate him using CCTV evidence. A police investigation of Rouf’s home discovered a shopping list containing pieces of his disguise, including the fat suit and a black morph suit, according to the Guardian.

According to the BBC, Alaoui has had many surgeries since the attack. She is, however, blind in one eye and has injured skin on her neck, back, and arm. Since the attack, she has been “in continual bodily and psychological suffering,” she told the court.

Rouf and Alaoui dated briefly until Alaoui quit the relationship and relocated to Brighton in April, according to The Guardian. As a result, Rouf’s motive, according to Judge Christine Laing QC, was “simple envy and rage at being rejected.” According to the Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom, “a larger proportion of violent offenses against women were perpetrated by an intimate partner” for the crime year ending in March 2020.

The office said, “[F]or female victims, 49 [percent]of suspects were intimate partners, compared to 22 [percent]for male victims.”

According to a separate BBC analysis released in September, almost 57 percent of female victims killed in England and Wales between 2008 and 2018 were killed by someone they knew. A partner or ex-partner was responsible for 32% of those killed.

Rouf was sentenced to an extended prison sentence by the court, who “told Rouf she had no doubt he was a threat to women.” This is a condensed version of the information.