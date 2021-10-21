A man was seen throwing a baseball into the Grand Canyon.

The event was initially reported by Fox10 on Wednesday, and it was discovered when the National Park Service (NPS) placed a call for information on the Grand Canyon National Park’s Facebook page.

A man was “seen striking a baseball into the Grand Canyon with a baseball bat near the Yavapai Geology Museum on the South Rim,” according to the report.

On Sunday, October 17, about 3:45 p.m., the incident occurred. Since then, the Washington Newsday has discovered a video showing the man striking the baseball, which disciplecheeks published to TikTok.

On Sunday, October 17, about 3:45 p.m., the incident occurred. Since then, the Washington Newsday has discovered a video showing the man striking the baseball, which disciplecheeks published to TikTok.

The initial poster stated that he was only a bystander and did not know the individual. Following the initial request for information, NPS officials updated the post to say they had spoken with the "involved individual," but no other information was available at this time.

The National Park Service has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

While the situation looks to be nearing a conclusion, controversy over the man’s actions continues to rage on social media.

The NPS Facebook request for aid had been posted over 1,800 times as of this writing, resulting in over 2,100 responses.

A few readers seemed ready to either imitate or dismiss the man’s conduct.

Mitch Capps thought it was “not that big of an issue,” while Ty Lee O’Daniel claimed he was “absolutely doing this.” Capps was roundly chastised for his remark, with Diana Victoria calling his “ignorance” “astonishing.” Norma Dupris wrote, “Another white dude doing something stupid.”

Hanna Schmitz was one of many who expressed alarm about the man’s behavior and the potential consequences for “those who are hiking below” who may have had their skulls “split open” by the baseball.

“People like these make me mad,” Warren Meyer wrote, while Rafa El called the episode “self-involved entitlement at its peak.”

