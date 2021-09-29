A man was reunited with his lost wedding ring after a stranger discovered it in the ocean, according to a TikTok video.

During a photo shoot to commemorate his wedding anniversary, a guy in Hawaii lost his wedding band while cliff leaping over a year ago. That is, until another couple went cliff jumping off the same cliffs and discovered the gold wedding band gleaming on a nearby lava rock and posted it to TikTok.

Last year, Lexi and CJ Jorden-Ames were diving over the cliffs for a cliffside photoshoot when CJ realized his ring was missing. The pair spent almost a month searching the water near the cliffs with a metal detector before accepting it was most likely lost forever.

Ryan and Corrine, an elopement photographer from Hawaii, were also hanging out at the same cliffs one day. They resorted to social media after discovering the wedding band in an attempt to locate the ring’s rightful owner.

Ryan and Corrine shared a TikTok captioned, “We want to find the owner for this!!” on August 8, 2020, showing the wedding band they discovered.

It took about a year for someone to claim the ring. Jamie Ronning, CJ and Lexi’s photographer, decided to download TikTok on her phone a few days ago and found herself going through Ryan and Corrine’s photography page.

That’s when she came across a video of Ryan and Corrine flaunting their lost gold wedding band, which they discovered while taking shots on a cliff. She immediately recognized the ring, particularly because it was etched with a specific word on the inside.

“I didn’t think it was feasible that this was the ring. I did, in fact, contact out,” Ronning told KHON2.

It turned out to be the ring that CJ had lost over a year before, so Ronning called Lexi to inform her. That’s when Lexi came up with the idea of planning a surprise for CJ.

Lexi told KHON2, “We were already headed to the beach once I got out of work.” “So I just liked how I felt when I got off work. This is a condensed version of the information.