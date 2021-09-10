A Man Transforms An Old School Bus Into A Breathtaking Residence.

Some of us dreaded the school bus arriving in the mornings, having to rush toward it bleary-eyed when we’d rather stay in bed.

However, one man in Knoxville, Tennessee, has transformed an old school bus into his house, which is astonishingly elegant and comfy.

Caleb Brackney, a University of Tennessee architecture graduate student, purchased the 1995 bus in 2020 and immediately started about transforming it into a luxury and environmentally friendly house.

His recent video tour of the vehicle, dubbed the Roamer Bus, has amassed 3.3 million views.

It starts with a shot of the bus in a wooded region, with dark green and cream paint on the outside.

Brackney can be heard informing viewers that he transformed the school bus “last year during six months of quarantine,” before showing us around the elegant wooden floors, sophisticated kitchen, and dining area “with a slide-out keyboard.”

There’s also a queen-sized bed with a skylight above it, as well as a toilet and shower room with wooden panels.

“100k likes and I’ll build a houseboat next #buslife #skoolie #fyp,” Brackney said in the caption of the remarkable film, which can be viewed here.

Since it was posted on August 26, the home tour has received a lot of attention online, with a total of 402,700 likes.

The video has received over 9,200 views, with many people expressing their amazement at the bus’s unique design characteristics.

PlatinumTok, a TikTok user, wrote: “Coming from a contractor of years… Man, you did a fantastic job… Also, great job on the copper lamp!

“This is the nicest bus renovation I’ve seen,” said another person, Donya Whitmer. It appears to be quite relaxing. “I adore you!!!!”

“I totally adore it and want one!!!” typed Allen Wilson. I’m just divorced and don’t want to put any more money into a home. “How much does anything like this cost?”

“First bathroom in the back I’ve seen,” Sarag Terrano noted. That’s very clever.”

“I adore where you put the bathroom,” Kaitlyn Zahorsky typed. “Wonderful decision!”

"Favorite part," BlueEyes0444 explained.