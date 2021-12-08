A man is in critical condition after his ambulance was hit by a bus on his way to the hospital.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was being brought to the hospital by ambulance when the vehicle was struck by a bus, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday on Milwaukee’s north side, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

According to a statement from operator Bell Ambulance, the ambulance was parked with its emergency lights on when it was struck from behind by a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, causing it to tip onto its side.

Fox News Channel 6 (Fox News) The bus’s glass was cracked in the crash, and the ambulance was damaged near to a power pole, according to Milwaukee.

As a result of the collision, four persons were sent to the hospital. The 30-year-old male was seriously injured and is in critical condition in the hospital. His medical status before to the accident is unknown.

Two other people in the ambulance were injured but not seriously. The bus driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was also injured but not seriously.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our two staff and all other harmed parties,” Bell Ambulance said in a statement.

The incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee County Transit System issued the following statement: “While MPD investigates a serious collision involving an MCTS bus and an ambulance, MCTS is cooperating with them. As more information becomes available, everyone at MCTS is keeping a careful eye on the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone concerned.” According to CBS 58, local energy company We Energies went to the scene after the incident to repair the broken power line. A few customers will be without power while the pole is being replaced, according to the firm.

