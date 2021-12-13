A man from South Carolina died after falling off his roof while hanging Christmas lights.

A 31-year-old South Carolina man died after falling over the roof of his family’s home while attempting to hang Christmas decorations.

Joe Cocco, a Columbia native, was putting Christmas lights on November 26 to surprise his wife and two young girls when the “terrible catastrophe” occurred, according to Myranda Stewart, the man’s sister-in-law.

Cocco fell off the house’s roof and was brought to the hospital, where doctors discovered he had broken his neck.

Despite repeated emergency surgeries, he was left paralyzed from the neck down, with limited movement and sensation in his head and neck.

Cocco was in the ICU for more than a week, but his condition worsened, and he died earlier this month. While his wife, Hailey Stewart, cared for the children at home, he was the family’s primary financial support.

“We have lost a great husband, father, brother, son, and friend,” Myranda Stewart said on the GoFundMe page she set up to help with Cocco’s medical bills, as well as the family’s household bills, food, and other expenses.

The fundraising, which has so far raised more than $68,000, will now be used to assist pay for Cocco’s funeral.

“During this unimaginable moment, our families have received another guardian angel to watch over us,” she said.

Chris Mazoue, an orthopedic specialist at Prisma Health, told WIS-TV that the most common cause of holiday-related injuries is individuals stepping on unstable stools.

“Especially if they stretch too far out to put a star on the tree or a light on the roof that is a bit further out than it has to be,” Mazoue explained.

Weather is another issue that can play a role. It was windy at the time of Cocco’s accident, according to WIS-TV.

Around 160 decorating-related injuries occur each year in the United States during the holiday season, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), with nearly half of these instances involving falls.

According to CPSC data, around 14,800 persons were treated in emergency rooms across the United States over the 2019 holiday season due to holiday decorating-related injuries.

