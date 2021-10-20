A man dangling from a hot air balloon dies after falling over 300 feet.

According to The Times of Israel, a 28-year-old man died in Israel on Tuesday after falling over 300 feet from a hot air balloon. Police have opened an investigation into the event, according to the site.

According to The Independent, Yogev Cohen was a member of the hot air balloon’s ground crew. He was, however, left hanging from the vessel’s basket as it took off for unknown reasons.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israel Police Corporal Slava Bonchuk stated, “The crew member who perished was meant to be on the ground, not in the air.”

The hot air balloon operators attempted to land when they saw Cohen dangling from the vessel, but it was rising too swiftly, according to The Times of Israel. Cohen was also pulled into the basket by the crew, but he “slipped and fell” before they could save him, according to the station.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Cohen plummeted almost 300 feet onto Route 60 in Afula. He was also said to have collided with an automobile.

At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

“We found an unconscious male in the middle of the road with a significant multi-systemic damage when we arrived. He wasn’t breathing, and he didn’t have a pulse “Ynet was told by one of the paramedics.

“We conducted medical testing but were forced to conclude that he had died. We observed the vehicle on the side of the road that had been hit from a distance of around 150 meters [492 feet]. The vehicle’s occupants did not require medical attention “The paramedic kept going.

According to NBC News, only 16 individuals died while hot air ballooning in the United States between 2002 and 2012. Though hot air balloon fatalities are uncommon, they do occur all over the world.

According to the BBC, a hot air balloon in Luxor, Egypt caught fire in 2013, killing 19 passengers. In 2018, a tourist died in Luxor as a result of a hot air balloon crash five years later.

In July, the Washington Newsday reported that a pilot died after falling from the basket of a hot air balloon in Vermont. Three passengers were trapped inside the balloon, but they were rescued after it “got entangled in a grove of trees” in New Hampshire.

