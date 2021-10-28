A man creates Halloween lights with a ‘Squid Game’ theme that play a deadly game.

With Halloween approaching, Squid Game fever is showing no signs of abating, as thousands of fans are ready to dress up as their favorite character from the Netflix series.

The South Korean show has swept the world by storm, with real-life copies of the games appearing on playgrounds and some New York schools banning Squid Game costumes.

One man has combined Halloween and Christmas into an amazing light show that is reminiscent of the holidays but with a spooky twist.

Fan Instead of Rudolph and Santa frolicking on the façade, Justin’s house is decked out with hundreds Christmas lights, and you’re greeted by the doll from the first episode.

Justin posted a video to his TikTok page @justinthelightguy, in which he reveals his house, which is located in an undisclosed place, and challenges people to play “red light, green light” in real life.

“With that, let the game begin,” says a voice in the video, which you can watch here.

The phrases are projected onto a large screen, which is then replaced by a 5-minute timer. The terrifying doll then emerges, shouting “green light,” and all of the lights in the room change to match the color.

The doll turns around, only to snap her head back as her voice booms “red light,” and the illuminations change to the same shade as in the series. There are also a few gunshots, in true Squid Game fashion.

♬ Game of Squids – justinthelightguy Justin captioned the video “who wants to play,” and it appears to have gone viral, with over 17 million views since it was posted last week.

“The neighbors must be afraid,” Luisleon897687 commented in a comment on the video.

Anupam Tripathi thought to himself, “This sounds like actual gunfire.”

“A Korean version is going out tonight,” he tweeted in response to a few folks who pointed out that he used the English dubbed music.

“Imagine trick-or-treating and something pops up and you get shot,” Alex Jerome joked.

“Omg what a way to scare away trick-or-treaters,” Matt-b26 thought.

