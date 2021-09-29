A man confesses to making homemade grenades in preparation for the apocalypse.

Scott Porter of West Sussex, England, pled guilty to possessing explosive devices, namely homemade paintball grenades, which he claimed he created in preparation for the apocalypse.

For years, those who are apocalyptically minded, sometimes known as survivalists or “preppers,” have taken extreme measures to prepare for impending disasters all around the world. And for a long time, the idea was disregarded as superfluous at best, and insane at worst.

Despite the fact that Porter’s incident occurred before the COVID-19 outbreak, the case has a lot of relevance in today’s context. “Prepping” has grown in popularity in the aftermath of the epidemic, as the need to prepare for unforeseen and unexpected disasters becomes more pressing than ever.

Authorities raided Porter’s Haywards Heath house in 2019 and uncovered a stash of guns as well as the homemade explosives, according to BBC News. Crossbows, knives, and knuckle dusters were discovered in addition to the paintball grenades, which were filled with metal, chili powder, and glass shards.

In addition, he had three notebooks with “terrorist-related material,” according to a news release from the UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old acknowledged to the crimes, telling authorities that he made the grenades in case of an apocalyptic situation. The date of his sentence has been set for the end of October.

“Although Porter did not have a specific ideology, the information he wrote, researched, and designed could have been useful to a terrorist with plans to carry out an attack,” Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said in a statement, explaining the gravity of his charges.

“His actions were rash, and the overwhelming evidence against him forced Porter to plead guilty to these serious [offenses],” Barnes continued.

Despite the risks associated with possessing explosives, authorities think Porter did not constitute a terrorist threat to his neighborhood. “We worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing South East to support their investigation,” Sussex Police Detective Superintendent Justina Beeken said. “We are sure there was no specific risk to the local community.”

The Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

While making homemade explosives is an extreme type of so-called “prepping,” the activity in general has grown in popularity. This is a condensed version of the information.