A man buys bug-infested pepper and reveals how to tell whether they’re inside.

When a man chopped open a bell pepper, he discovered it was full with bugs, which made him sick to his stomach.

Corran, an insect enthusiast, routinely posts images and photos of invertebrates such as moths and scorpions.

Corran discovered some bugs in an odd place—inside his next meal—in his latest TikTok video, which is generating a sensation.

He videotaped himself outside of Hy-Vee, a Midwest-based supermarket chain, however it’s unclear where the veggie was purchased.

“Sometimes I buy stuff that I know has bugs inside it,” Corran says, clutching a luscious red bell pepper. And you’re asking yourself, “How do you know?” So I’m going to show you. Because I spotted dark discolouration in the middle, I picked up this pepper knowing it had bugs in it.”

On one side of the vegetable skin, there was a deeper speckled region, which he videotaped.

“This is a sign that the pepper has droppings and things inside of it,” Corran explains. As you can see, I’m breaking it apart, and look within, there are some bugs right there. It seemed obvious to me. But what sort are you looking for? “Well, I’m not sure where this pepper comes from.”

Scores of insects can be seen in the pepper’s innards, and Corran scoops them out before showing the camera, revealing iridescent green insects, which he called “cute.”

The video, shared on Monday, has already amassed more than 5 million views, as Corran captioned it: “Watch what you eat.”

Numerous people commented on the sight with one person joking: “Only in America,” to which Corran pointed out: “The plants come from all over the world.”

Commenting on the video, Isaac Newman asked: “So no ones gonna talk about how he’s opening it in his car?”

Kane Fitz joked: “More reasons not to eat fruit and veg.”

George M. pointed out: “You went to buy food and ended up being a dad.”

ABC thought: “One of the coolest looking bugs I’ve ever seen but I’m still scared.”

