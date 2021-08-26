A majority of American workers support workplace vaccination and mask mandates, according to a poll.

According to a new study from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, more than half of American workers support mask laws at work, and half support vaccine mandates.

According to the research, 52 percent of workers support mask mandates for those who work in person, while only 29% reject them. 59 percent of remote workers said they wanted mask regulations at their companies, according to the research.

Similarly, 50% of all workers support vaccine mandates, with 59 percent of remote workers and 47% of those already working in person supporting mandates. About a quarter of employees, both in person and remotely, were against it.

In comparison to 4 out of 10 workers without a college diploma, about 6 out of 10 college graduates, who are more likely to have professions that can be done remotely, support both mask and vaccine mandates at their companies.

Christopher Messick, an electrical engineer in Brunswick, Maryland, who works largely from home, said he wrote to his company’s human resources department to request that employees be compelled to get vaccinated before being summoned back to work.

Messick, who has been vaccinated, said he is concerned about more than his personal health. He also doesn’t want to be concerned about contracting a new ailment that could put an unvaccinated coworker in the hospital.

Messick, 41, said, “I don’t want to sit in an office for eight hours a day with someone who isn’t vaccinated.” “Anti-vaxxers, in my opinion, are self-centered.”

Many vaccine requests have come from private enterprises with staff who have been able to work from home for the most of the outbreak. The organizations, which include major software firms and investment banks, have largely vaccinated workforces and see the obligation as a necessary step toward reopening operations. Goldman Sachs followed suit on Tuesday, informing staff in a memo that from Sept. 7, anybody entering the firm’s U.S. offices must be fully vaccinated.

Few organizations that rely on hourly service workers, on the other hand, have implemented vaccine mandates because they are concerned about losing employees at a time when there are severe labor shortages and turnover. Food processing is an exception.