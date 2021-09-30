A Lookalike of Brian Laundrie goes on camera to deny being Gabby Petito’s fiancé.

As the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé continues, a guy who bears a striking likeness to Brian Laundrie has resorted to social media to clear his reputation.

After a viral video claiming to depict Laundrie in a nightclub went popular, the unknown man, who has a similar build and is both balding and bearded, began posting videos to TikTok under the handle @notbrianlaundrie.

Multiple police agencies and sheriff’s offices around the country have received information about Petito’s whereabouts, and Laundrie has been listed as a person of interest in his disappearance.

Several people have also turned to social media to offer footage of possible sightings of Laundrie, who has been missing since September 14.

The assertion was proven false in this case, with the Laundrie lookalike uploading a clip of the original viral video alongside a video of himself showing beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is the man in the footage and emphasizing his willingness to “put all of these rumors to rest.”

The side-by-side video, which has over 1.8 million views on TikTok, is the first in a series of viral videos featuring the unidentified man.

In a follow-up video, the Laundrie impersonator is shown appealing for assistance from his new fans.

He said, “Quick request from everyone.” “Do you have any suggestions for what I should say to those who assume I’m Brian Laundrie? Thank you very much.”

#NotBrianLaundry #Fyp #foryoupage #FoundMyHalloweenCostume @notbrianlaundrie#duet with @keithmintz #NotBrianLaundry #Fyp #foryoupage #FoundMyHalloweenCostume Halloween Sound Effects – Creepy Music Box

“I’m not Brian Laundrie,” he emphasizes to his fans in another post.

While many of the requests in the films appear to be lighthearted—one tape shows him jokingly cleaning his laundry—one video shows the Laundrie doppelganger express anxiety about being “attacked” during a planned trip.

He says, “I’m travelling across the nation tomorrow for my cousin’s wedding, and it’s a lengthy flight.” “So, if you have any advice on how to avoid being attacked or suspected of being this guy, please share it with me.” You may watch his video here.

The man was clearly worried that he would be mistaken for Laundrie again on the voyage.