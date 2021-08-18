A local police department is suing over a ‘illegal’ vaccination mandate.

The Tucson (Arizona) Police Union is suing the city after an ordinance was enacted requiring all city employees to get immunizations.

On Friday, municipal authorities voted 6 to 1 in favor of a law requiring all of the city’s about 4,500 employees, including the 750 police officers, to submit proof of vaccination.

According to City Manager Michael Ortega’s memorandum, the city thinks that around 1,000 of the 4,500 are unvaccinated. Those who do not comply will be suspended for five days unless religious or medical exemptions have been stated in advance. The rule will not take effect until at least 750 unvaccinated employees get vaccinated before August 20.

The city of Tucson, Mayor Regina Romero, City Manager Michael Ortega, and six council members are named as defendants in the case, which was filed Monday in Pima County Superior Court. According to the lawsuit, the new requirement violates the city’s contract with the union, and the decision made on Friday is in violation of previous labor agreements.

The union must be present when discussing “wages, fringe benefits, working conditions, and hours of work,” according to the contract. The union is requesting that officials follow their contract and declare their decision unconstitutional.

“The Tucson Police Officers Association has worked relentlessly with the city of Tucson to sustain service delivery throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Tucson Police Officers Association wrote on Facebook. Several hundred of our policemen have decided to get all of their shots. Today, the city intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for employees: vaccinate or face disciplinary action, including termination.

“We are concerned about the pandemic. We value our employees’ rights as well. The city took this choice without going through the customary meet and confer process, and without taking into account the many labor agreements that control changes in working conditions.

“Deciding whether or not to vaccinate is a difficult and very personal decision. We demand that the city postpone the implementation of this regulation. Over the last year and a half, our police and fire departments have been pushed to their limits. Now is the time to unite rather than make hasty decisions.”

iframe loading=“lazy” src=“https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https percent 3A percent 2Fwww.facebook.com percent 2Ftucsonpoa percent 2Fposts percent 2F6223718224312602&show text=true&width=500” iframe loading=“lazy” src=“https://www.facebook.com/ width=“500” height=“631” width=“500” height=“631” width=“500” height= style=“border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=“no” frameborder=“0”. This is a condensed version of the information.