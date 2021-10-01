A judge will decide whether Texas’s abortion law will be put on hold for the time being.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge is debating whether Texas may execute the nation’s most restrictive abortion legislation, which barred virtually all abortions and forced women to go across state lines to get care.

The Biden administration filed a lawsuit in an attempt to overturn Senate Bill 8, which was affirmed by the United States Supreme Court.

During a hearing on Thursday, Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas abortion practitioner, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that “abortion care has almost totally stopped in our state.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The bill, which was signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions in Texas after heart activity is found, which normally occurs around six weeks, which is before some women are aware that they are pregnant.

In the short time since the law went into effect on September 1, abortion doctors say “exactly what we feared” has become reality, depicting Texas facilities on the verge of collapsing as neighboring states struggle to keep up with a surge of patients driving hundreds of miles from Texas. They claim that other women are forced to carry pregnancies to term.

Judge Robert Pitman of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas will examine whether to temporarily block the Texas law, which is the country’s most significant restriction on the constitutional right to an abortion in more than a half-century.

The Justice Department has pressed the court to act quickly, but Pitman has yet to make a decision.

It’s also uncertain how quickly any of Texas’ almost two dozen abortion clinics would reopen if the law were to be overturned. Texas officials are likely to seek an immediate reversal from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had earlier permitted the limitations to go into effect.

The Texas law is just one of many that are putting abortion rights in the United States to the test for the first time in decades, and it is part of a bigger Republican campaign to impose new limitations on abortion across the country.

The United States Supreme Court begins a new term on Monday, with arguments in Mississippi’s quest to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision ensuring a woman’s right to an abortion scheduled for December.

The court ruled last month. This is a condensed version of the information.