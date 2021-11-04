A judge has ruled that the Anaheim Living Wage Ordinance does not apply to Disneyland employees.

A court in Orange County, California, decided on Monday that Disneyland would be exempt from the city of Anaheim’s minimum-wage statute.

Judge William Claster of Orange County Superior Court dismissed a class-action lawsuit filed by Disneyland employees, which would have demanded that the theme park raise its salaries to conform with Anaheim Measure L.

Anaheim voters approved Measure L for the first time in 2018. “Hotel industry enterprises that receive city subsidies must incrementally increase compensation for minimum wage employees to $18 an hour by 2022,” according to the official ballot question. Disneyland’s current minimum wage is $15 per hour, according to reports.

Following the measure’s passage, salaries would increase by a dollar each year until January 2022, when they would reach $18 per hour and wages would be “linked to the cost of living.”

Judge Claster, on the other hand, concluded that a number of development bonds given to the park in the late 1990s were not subsidies, implying that Disneyland was not bound by Measure L.

In his judgement, Claster stated, “There is no indication that [the construction bonds]reduce their tax obligation in any way.” “As a result, the Finance Agreement’s public benefit conferred on the Disney Defendants does not generate a City Subsidy.” According to a Disneyland representative who talked to Deadline Hollywood, “We’ve always been committed to providing our cast members with fair and equal pay, but we’ve always agreed with the Anaheim City Attorney’s decision that Measure L does not apply to the Disneyland Resort. We appreciate the court’s affirmation of our viewpoint.” “It supports what we previously knew and have said: the city of Anaheim does not provide any rebate or subsidy to Disney,” the city of Anaheim said in a press release. Randy Renick, the attorney for the Disneyland employees, was harshly critical of the judge’s decision, claiming that it “disregards the apparent meaning of the voters.” This isn’t the first time Anaheim city authorities have ruled on a tax law provision relating to Disneyland. The Anaheim City Council had canceled two tax rebate agreements on request from The Walt Disney Company in 2018, right before Measure L was voted on, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to reports, the two deals totaled more over $1 billion.