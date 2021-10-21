A horrifying story about a couple attempting to talk their way into their home has gone viral on Reddit.

A home should make a person feel comfortable and at rest, but that calm can be disrupted if the homeowner is confronted with a potentially dangerous circumstance.

Canuckhalloween, a Redditor, inquired on the “Am I the A**hole” Subreddit if they were wrong for turning away a couple they didn’t know when they wanted to peek at the backyard.

Canuckhalloween was home alone doing the dishes when the doorbell rang, according to the post, which has received over 23,000 votes and over 1,000 comments. Lacy and Todd were presented to the homeowner by a couple he didn’t recognize.

The Redditor added, “Lacy informed me she used to reside in my house when she was a little girl.” “She wanted to have a peek at my backyard because it’s where she has the most wonderful recollections.” Lacy was “visibly offended” when Canuckhalloween refused to let the pair look around. Todd promised it would only take a few minutes, but the Redditor expressed discomfort because they didn’t know them.

“I realized kindness was quite unusual these days,” Lacy said before leaving, according to the post.

Some users speculated that the pair meant well and that they might have been telling the truth to the homeowner, but they understood why the homeowner was cautious.

Canuckhalloween, on the other hand, updated the post, giving readers a different viewpoint on the situation.

“Just asked my long-time neighbor whether she knew anyone named Lacy who lived next to her,” the update stated. “She claimed that the previous owners (whom she knew well and who had lived in the house for a long period) had no children and were estranged from their families. She had never seen or heard the name Lacy before.” They also gave the authorities a description of the couple and want to build a home security system, according to the Redditor.

Commenters speculated that allowing the couple into the residence could have resulted in anything dangerous.

One Reddit member said, “This is becoming a typical tactic with home invasions (at least in my neighborhood).” “They’ll request a tour of a home because one of them “grew up there.” If the person looks to be alone at home, they will assault them and plunder the residence.” Another. This is a condensed version of the information.