A hilarious viral video shows the results of a woman’s botched DIY brow tint.

On TikTok, a video depicting an at-home eyebrow tint gone wrong has amassed over 96,000 views in less than a week. Following the viewing of the video, which can be viewed here, social media users went to the comments area, where they left advice on how to prevent running into the problem in the first place—many of which were backed up by professionals.

Eyebrow tinting is a cosmetic procedure that uses a semi-permanent dye to darken and define one’s brows. While the cosmetic treatment is frequently performed in a salon setting, many people prefer to do it in the privacy of their own homes. However, as TikToker @libbyanderson__ pointed out, these procedures can easily go wrong if not carried out properly.

Anderson appears to be recording while using her phone’s front camera as a mirror in the footage. Her brows, in particular, appear absurdly huge and dark, as if they were drawn onto her face.

She tries to scrape the color off her skin with a wipe, but the colour is stubborn. She covers her wide mouth with her palm, terrified.

As the video progresses, the TikToker continues her efforts to remove the dye, occasionally laughing. Meanwhile, the audio in the video, which is a sample from The Shangri-Las’ 1964 hit, repeats an ominous phrase: “Oh no.”

In the video’s caption, Anderson stated, “When you unintentionally leave the eyebrow dye on too long.” “Oh no, no, no.”

The video appears to have struck a chord with viewers, as several others went to the comments area to share their own eyebrow tinting stories—and to offer solutions to the TikToker’s blunder.

One viewer said, “I [tried]this and managed to get it off easily by using micellar water on a cotton pad,” while another suggested using “oil” to remove the dye. Others suggested waxing the dyed area surrounding the brow—the waxing process, according to commentators, will lift the dye off the skin.

To prevent Anderson from having the same problem in the future, some viewers suggested she “carve [her]brows out with Vaseline” before tinting to avoid a stain, which is a tip echoed by experts.

Ramy Gafni, a makeup artist, told Byrdie that adding a thin layer of Vaseline over one’s brows before tinting is a must. This is a condensed version of the information.