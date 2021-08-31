A heartwarming video of a medical student’s friendship with a 90-year-old neighbor has gone viral.

A sweet TikTok video of a 90-year-old man delivering sticky buns to his medical school neighbor has gone viral, garnering more than 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

“My next-door neighbor used to go to the grocery shop at 8 a.m. every Monday, but now goes around 6 a.m. to bring me sticky buns before I leave for class at 7:30. Monday after Monday after Monday after Monday after Monday after Monday after Monday after Monday after Monday after Monday “I don’t deserve him,” reads the text over the video.

In the video, the TikTok user identified as @medicalstudentlife opens the door to her neighbor, who hands her a package of sticky buns.

“You’re right there! I’d been looking forward to my sticky buns!” With a giggle, @medicalstudentlife said. “Thank you!” says the speaker.

“Okie dokie!” exclaimed her neighbor as he waved farewell and went away, the two exchanging good wishes.

The warmhearted video drew a lot of attention.

“I would never, ever, ever relocate. One TikTok user speculated, “He probably looks forward to Monday every week.”

Another user added, “I’m not kidding when I say this might be the most wholesome video I’ve ever seen on TikTok.”

“This is something he enjoys doing! Another comment said, “You offer him something to look forward to.”

Others commented on @medicalstudentlife’s wonderful friendship with her next-door neighbor.

One Tiktok user commented, “I have a neighbor named Bob who I talk to virtually every day.” “He’s always so sweet,” says the narrator.

“At my last apartment complex, I befriended my neighbor, who was an older Vietnam vet named Glen, and we became great friends for the four years I stayed there,” another added. He cried when I drove away from him when I moved across the nation. I miss him terribly and hope all is fine with him. I really liked this video since it reminded me of him.”

“Me returning home from a hard day at school fatigued from studying & not feeling good enough,” reads a text overlay on a prior video shared to her account, which has nearly 500,000 views. The video then turns to a video of her neighbor waving at the camera, with the caption “my 90-year-old neighbor eager to chat over coffee excited and proud to hear about what I’ve learnt in school that day.” This is a condensed version of the information.