A half-dozen unvaccinated COVID patients have had miscarriages or stillbirths, according to a doctor.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 125,000 COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths in pregnant women have been reported in the United States throughout the epidemic (CDC).

According to the Associated Press, hospitals and doctors in areas where the virus is spreading are detecting an increase in seriously ill pregnant women with the infection.

As the Delta variation spreads, Dr. Cheree Melton, a family medicine specialist who specializes in obstetrics and teaches at the University of Alabama, said she and her colleagues have seen approximately a half-dozen unvaccinated pregnant women miscarry or have stillbirths.

“Telling a mother that she will never get to hold her living kid is very painful,” she said. “We’ve had to do it a lot lately, more than I recall from the prior couple of years.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Amanda Harrison is filled with emotion at times when feeding her young daughter and has to wipe away tears of thankfulness. She is fortunate to be holding her kid and to be alive.

When Harrison became ill with COVID-19 in August, she was 29 weeks pregnant and had not been vaccinated. Her symptoms were moderate at first, but she soon found herself unable to breathe. She was intubated and airlifted from Phenix City, Alabama, to Birmingham, Alabama, where surgeons delivered baby Lake two months early and put Harrison on life support.

Kyndal Nipper, a native of Columbus, Georgia, only had a brief encounter with COVID-19, but it ended in tragedy. She was weeks away from giving birth in July when she miscarried her baby, a boy named Jack by her and her husband.

Harrison and Nipper are now sharing their tales in the hopes of persuading pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to safeguard themselves and their newborns. Their concerns come as the number of very unwell pregnant women has risen sharply, with 22 pregnant women dying from COVID in August, a one-month high.

With only 31% of pregnant women in the United States having received the vaccine, the CDC issued an urgent advise on September 29 urging them to do so. COVID-19 in pregnancy has been linked to preterm birth and other negative outcomes, including stillbirths, according to the CDC. This is a condensed version of the information.