A Goodwill employee discovers a rumored priceless Picasso painting of his muse from 1954.

With over 6.6 million views, a video showcasing a painting in the manner of legendary artist Pablo Picasso that was discovered at a Goodwill store has gone viral online.

Thriftorthat uploaded the video on the app with the caption: “Did someone just donate a real Picasso painting to Goodwill?”

A black and white stylised image of a woman with a high pony tail stares off into the distance is shown in the footage.

“Oil on canvas, Sylvette 1954,” says a label fastened to the back of the painting, which is signed with Picasso’s autograph.

There are other stamps from collections and exhibitions, and the canvas is pocked with age and fading.

In the spring of 1954, Picasso met Sylvette David, the subject of the image, in Vallauris, France, on the Côte d’Azur.

As a result, he created a number of studies of the young woman, including one that is nearly identical to the image in the TikTok video, with the exception of stronger mark-making and more purposeful brush strokes.

Many people have also rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the suspicious artwork.

“Finally some confirmation that Picasso was an Ariana stan [fan],” User8436287075683 joked about the portrait’s resemblance to pop sensation Ariana Grande.

“Rip Picasso, you would have adored Ariana Grande,” said another TikToker, Kent Navarrette.

"I'm an art historian with a masters and this is 100 percent real I took a lesson on this piece going missing in 1962!!!!" wrote Chrstna. "This is massive." "It still hasn't clicked for me that Picasso died in 1973," Ayu said, "because I was like, 'How is a painting?"