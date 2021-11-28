A ‘genius’ hack for peeling potatoes without using a peeler has been shared by a woman.

Shannon Doherty, a mother of four who goes by the handle @athomewithshannon on TikTok, shared her technique on November 3 with the description “GENIUS POTATO PEELING HACK” and a light-bulb emoji.

Doherty, who has 1.1 million Instagram followers, continued: “For more HOLIDAY HACKS & IDEAS, keep reading! #lifehack #hacks” She also added in the comments section that the procedure was “such a terrific hack for all your holiday cooking!!” But, exactly, what does the devious ruse entail? Doherty begins the video by peeling potatoes while shaking her head in her kitchen, wearing a grey sweater and purple headband.

The following text appears over the footage: “Are you peeling your potatoes incorrectly? Here’s a simple Christmas hack.” The camera then cuts to the mother of four peeling potatoes and placing them in a kettle of boiling water before placing them in a vat of ice water.

“Boil your potatoes with the skin on until they’re tender, then shock them in icy water until the skin peels right off,” she advises.

HACK FOR PEELING POTATOES For more HOLIDAY HACKS & IDEAS, keep reading! #lifehack #hacks The simple method has received a lot of attention on the internet, with over 245,000 views and over 5,200 likes.

Many others expressed their excitement at the simple hack in the comments underneath the video, which can be viewed here.

“You can pretty much do this with all the vegetables pretty much and tomatoes,” one TikTok user, Kelsey Rose, said.

"You can pretty much do this with all the vegetables pretty much and tomatoes," one TikTok user, Kelsey Rose, said.

Sarhoney418, for example, added: "This is something I enjoy doing. The first time I showed him, he thought I was insane." Wimberley scribbled: "Oh my goodness! I've lived my entire life with a peeler!!" The following is what Coco and Lala Boutique have revealed: "So clever! This will be used for Thanksgiving." Ypfallon exclaimed, "It's incredible. I'm definitely going to try this potato hack!" Jules made the following remark: "It's brilliant! This was new to me! Thank you for the fantastic hack!" "It's funny because I went to culinary school and we did that with tomatoes but never potatoes," Candice Harrelson explained. However, this isn't the first time Doherty has disclosed a brilliant TikTok hack. The social media star has over 30.2 million followers on Instagram.