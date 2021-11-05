A gene found in South Asians doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19, according to a new study.

According to research, a gene identified in persons of South Asian descent may raise the risk of dying from a COVID-19 problem.

Researchers from the University of Oxford discovered that people with South Asian ancestry who have a higher-risk form of the LZTFL1 gene are twice as likely to suffer respiratory failure and die from COVID-19. According to a study published Thursday in Nature Genetics, 15 percent of persons with European ancestry have the gene.

The LZTFL1 gene serves as a “switch” in the human body, activating a defense mechanism that inhibits the new coronavirus from infecting the lungs’ epithelial cells. People who have the higher-risk variant of the gene, on the other hand, have a reduced response. This indicates that the virus may be able to infiltrate and infect lung cells for a longer amount of time.

“The genetic element we discovered explains why some people become critically unwell after being infected with the coronavirus… Prof. James Davies, a senior author of the report and a geneticist at Oxford University’s Radcliffe Department of Medicine, said in the study, “There’s a single gene that transmits quite a large risk to persons of South Asian heritage.”

Davies also stated that their findings could aid scientists in developing COVID-19 medicines that target lung cell responses.

The new findings could help explain why some populations experienced greater rates of hospitalizations and deaths after contracting the novel coronavirus.

People of Bangladeshi heritage were three to four times more likely to die of COVID-19 in England, according to statistics from the Office for National Statistics. In comparison to the overall population, people having Pakistani ancestry had a 2.5 to three times higher risk of death.

The study’s authors cautioned, however, that their findings should not be regarded as the primary reason for why particular communities had greater rates of death and hospitalization. Other factors, such as socioeconomic conditions, are also important, according to the researchers.

The researchers did not represent some ethnicities in the database used in the study, according to Nazrul Islam, a physician-epidemiologist and medical statistician from Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Population Health.

“We must be extremely cautious when examining data, challenging it constantly, and disseminating the results.” “There are significant social issues,” Islam told The Guardian.