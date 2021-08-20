A gamer gets a perfect score on the most difficult ‘Guitar Hero’ song ever created.

After earning a perfect score on the game’s most difficult track, a Guitar Hero player has accomplished the hitherto unthinkable.

Guitar Hero is a popular video game that allows users to imitate playing guitar on a variety of popular rock tunes. It was first published in 2005 and has since been played by millions of people.

The game’s goal is straightforward: players are given a guitar-shaped gaming controller and instructed to hit a number of buttons in rhythm with the musical notes that scroll over the screen.

Guitar Hero started off on the PlayStation 2, but it’s now more often played on the PC thanks to Clone Hero, a fan-made version of the game.

Clone Hero is renowned for allowing players to create and share unique songs, a feature that has resulted in some of the most difficult and creative tunes in the series’ history.

These songs are often played and shared by members of the online Guitar Hero community, many of whom stream their performances on Twitch.

Until recently, one track had reigned supreme as the ultimate test of a Guitar Hero player’s skills: Megalodon.

Megalodon was produced in 2018 by a user named Jarvis9999 and is regarded as one of the most difficult tracks to play in the game.

The composition, which lasts 19 minutes in total, is packed with incredibly complicated techniques that even the most experienced Guitar Hero players would struggle to master.

It was considered that completing the track with a flawless 100 percent score, which would require approximately 20 minutes of fast, continuous playing without making a single mistake, was impossible.

However, a streamer going by the handle Frif did just that this week.

Frif has roughly 34,000 YouTube subscribers and 16,000 Twitch followers, and he routinely posts videos on Guitar Hero, or Clone Hero as he like to call it.

Frif “specializes in high-difficulty accomplishments and educational/community video,” according to his YouTube biography.

“One of my goals is to obtain 100% FCs in as many tough songs as possible,” Frif says.

He set his sights on attaining a perfect score on Megaladon a few months ago.

Frif estimates that he put in “at least” 400 hours of track time.

He finally succeeded on Wednesday night. This is a condensed version of the information.