A Friend of Princess Diana has left ‘The Crown’ due of a lack of respect.

Princess Diana’s companion has expressed dissatisfaction with Season Five of The Crown, claiming that it is not as courteous as she had hoped.

According to The Sunday Times, Jemima Khan, the ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, walked away from the blockbuster Netflix show, requesting that her contributions be erased.

The actress, who is a British celebrity in her own right, voiced displeasure with the portrayal of the princess’s final years before her death in a Paris automobile crash in 1997.

The conflict arose just days after the picture Spencer was released in theaters on November 5.

Khan was quoted in The Guardian as saying: “Peter Morgan requested me to co-write the fifth season of The Crown with him in 2019, namely the episodes about Princess Diana’s final years before her death.

“I chose to contribute after much deliberation, despite the fact that I had never spoken publicly about any of this before.

“From September 2020 to February 2021, we collaborated on the outline and texts.

“When our co-writing agreement was broken, and I realized that specific tale wouldn’t be handled as politely or compassionately as I had planned, I requested that all of my contributions be removed from the series, and I denied a credit.”

“It was incredibly important to me that the closing years of my friend’s life be portrayed correctly and with compassion, as has not often done in the past,” Khan told The Sunday Times.

The controversy has sparked a new round of heated debate over whether the Netflix series is fair to the real people whose lives it depicts.

Season Four sparked calls for a warning before each episode clarifying that the tales offered are fictional last year.

The controversy stretched as far as Oliver Dowden, the UK’s culture secretary, who said: “It’s a brilliantly crafted piece of fiction, so Netflix, like other TV shows, should make it plain right away that it’s just that.

“Without this, I’m afraid that a generation of viewers who didn’t witness these events may confuse fiction with fact.”

Season Four, on the other hand, followed the princess from her marriage in 1981 to roughly 1990, whereas the next series would focus on more delicate aspects of her life.

Prince Charles' affair with Camilla was made public for the first time in 1992.